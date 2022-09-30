Head to Head Review: Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Occidental Petroleum and Par Pacific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum 2 8 7 1 2.39 Par Pacific 0 3 0 0 2.00

Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $73.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.34%. Par Pacific has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.67%. Given Par Pacific’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Par Pacific is more favorable than Occidental Petroleum.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Par Pacific has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

78.8% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Par Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Par Pacific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Par Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum 32.25% 60.25% 10.65% Par Pacific 1.68% 85.70% 7.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Par Pacific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum $26.31 billion 2.21 $2.32 billion $10.14 6.13 Par Pacific $4.71 billion 0.20 -$81.30 million $1.70 9.35

Occidental Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Par Pacific. Occidental Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Par Pacific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats Par Pacific on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. Its Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity; and invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota. The Retail segment operates 119 fuel retail outlets, which sell merchandise, such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries in Hawaii under the Hele, 76, and nomnom brands; and gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in Washington and Idaho under the Cenex, nomnom, and Zip Trip brand names. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, a single point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. It also leases marine vessels; owns and operates a crude oil pipeline gathering system, a refined products pipeline, storage facilities, and loading racks in Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. In addition, this segment owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal, storage facilities, a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves Joint Base Lewis McChord. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

