Head to Head Survey: Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) and NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS)

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) and NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vitru and NaaS Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitru $116.98 million 3.53 $13.09 million $0.59 29.98 NaaS Technology $146.89 million 0.35 -$38.99 million N/A N/A

Vitru has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NaaS Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitru 9.59% 10.33% 4.68% NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Vitru and NaaS Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

64.2% of Vitru shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of NaaS Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Vitru has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NaaS Technology has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vitru and NaaS Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitru 0 0 1 0 3.00 NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vitru presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.67%. Given Vitru’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vitru is more favorable than NaaS Technology.

Summary

Vitru beats NaaS Technology on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, engineering, vocational education, and health-related courses. The company also offers continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance, and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 8 campuses that provides traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. It serves charging station operators, charger manufacturers, EV OEMs, and other end-users. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, China.

