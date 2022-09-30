Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s current price.
PEAK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.
NYSE:PEAK opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $36.85.
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
