Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s current price.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:PEAK opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $36.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,334,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 286,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 473,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after acquiring an additional 32,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

