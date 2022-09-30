Helium Price Tops $5.39 on Major Exchanges (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Helium coin can now be purchased for $5.39 or 0.00027254 BTC on major exchanges. Helium has a market capitalization of $696.61 million and approximately $30.61 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004044 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010952 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Helium Profile
Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 129,194,045 coins. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
