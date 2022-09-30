HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Announces Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:HLLGY)

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1531 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.93. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $35.78.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLLGY)
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.