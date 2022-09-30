Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 11,455 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in H&R Block by 186.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,031 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 10,732.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 921,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,546,000 after purchasing an additional 912,967 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,492,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 4,171.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,912,000 after purchasing an additional 424,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,039.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $317,005.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Down 3.2 %

HRB opened at $43.41 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.63.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

H&R Block Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.