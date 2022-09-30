Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,581 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 125.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Down 1.7 %

MMM stock opened at $112.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a 52-week low of $111.42 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.43.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

