Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) by 496.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,112 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,468,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,697,000 after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 169,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 314,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 37.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

