Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.17.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $107.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 28,971 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,361,637.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 180,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $10,128,736.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,432,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,226,656.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 28,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,361,637.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 565,417 shares of company stock worth $30,519,121. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HRMY shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

