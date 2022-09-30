Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $73,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 77.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 7.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Newmont by 2.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 33,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 106.0% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $41.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.60. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

