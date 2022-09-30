Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Exelon by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,171,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,664,000 after buying an additional 1,794,762 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Exelon by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,694,000 after buying an additional 491,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Exelon by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,663,000 after buying an additional 12,205,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Down 4.9 %

EXC opened at $37.75 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.68.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.23.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.