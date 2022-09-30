Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 258,268 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 92.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 194,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 93,318 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 19.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 96,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 24.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AIF stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $16.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. This is an increase from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st.

In other Apollo Tactical Income Fund news, Director Barry J. Cohen purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,026.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Tactical Income Fund news, Director Barry J. Cohen purchased 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $31,427.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,287.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Cohen purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,026.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,882 shares of company stock valued at $97,081 over the last ninety days.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

