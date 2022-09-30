Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,051,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $170.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.86. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $228.26.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

