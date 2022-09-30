Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $55,825.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,451.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $146,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $55,825.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,451.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,697 shares of company stock valued at $737,101. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22. The company has a market capitalization of $960.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 10.75, a current ratio of 10.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARQT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also

