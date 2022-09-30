Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4,642.9% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $50.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.36. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $62.63.

