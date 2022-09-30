Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4,642.9% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $50.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.36. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $62.63.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.