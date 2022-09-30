Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,194 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 153,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 408.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 113,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Noble Financial reduced their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.60.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.81 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 6.27%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Thomas G. Hartnett bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 245,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,027.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.