Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $473,552,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,780 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,684 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB opened at $114.98 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $114.87 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.04.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMB. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.