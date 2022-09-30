Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM opened at $73.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.11 and its 200-day moving average is $80.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.32 and a one year high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,193 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $589,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $684,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,193 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $589,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,358 shares of company stock worth $2,702,323. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

