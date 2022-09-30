Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 305,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,957,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Finally, 626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $1,839,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $128.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.74. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $128.26 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $4,114,341.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,815.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.