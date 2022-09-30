Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) by 452.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,475 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

AFB stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%.

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.