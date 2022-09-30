Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) by 452.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,475 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
AFB stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Profile
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
