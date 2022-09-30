Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 28,541 Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 194,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,541 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 78.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 18.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 182.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 39,305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEV opened at $9.55 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0429 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

