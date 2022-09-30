Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,029 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

BSCO stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.82.

