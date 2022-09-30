Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,033 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $25.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.70.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.