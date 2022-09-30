Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 719 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 396.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 708,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after buying an additional 565,625 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 489,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 49,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 442,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 33,431 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 386,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 19,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,767,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BSJP stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $24.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.81.

