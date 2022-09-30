Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,540.00

Shares of Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,540 ($18.61) and last traded at GBX 1,568 ($18.95), with a volume of 2252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,568 ($18.95).

Herald Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,697.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,727.99. The stock has a market cap of £990.19 million and a PE ratio of 348.33.

Insider Activity at Herald Investment Trust

In related news, insider Karl Sternberg bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,680 ($20.30) per share, for a total transaction of £16,800 ($20,299.66).

About Herald Investment Trust

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

