HEROcoin (PLAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million

HEROcoin (PLAY) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $3,355.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played.”

