High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Price Down 2% Over Last Week

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. High Performance Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $163,341.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One High Performance Blockchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

High Performance Blockchain Profile

High Performance Blockchain (CRYPTO:HPB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader. High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling High Performance Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a revolutionary permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability.The Blockchain Offload Engine is a highly compatible customized hardware chipset with an embedded ECDSA module and a hardware random number generator. Node Network is determined by both community voting and delegation by the HPB Foundation. HPB utilizes the Proof of Performance consensus algorithm (PoP), which generates HP-Nodes from the existing pool of Candidate Nodes every 200 blocks.- HscanWhitepaper”

