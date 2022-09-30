Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) CFO Brendan C. Maiorana Buys 1,500 Shares

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) CFO Brendan C. Maiorana bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $40,815.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,101.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Highwoods Properties Stock Down 4.2 %
HIW opened at $26.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $47.66.
Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 73.26%.
Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties
Analyst Ratings Changes
HIW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.
Highwoods Properties Company Profile
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
