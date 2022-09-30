Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) & Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Critical Analysis

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.8% of Hippo shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Hippo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hippo and Atlas Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 0 1 3 0 2.75 Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Hippo currently has a consensus price target of $4.27, suggesting a potential upside of 476.04%. Given Hippo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hippo is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

This table compares Hippo and Atlas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo -218.29% -27.99% -14.09% Atlas Financial N/A N/A -22.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hippo and Atlas Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo $91.20 million 4.65 -$371.40 million ($0.44) -1.68 Atlas Financial $4.84 million 0.27 -$5.67 million N/A N/A

Atlas Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hippo.

Volatility & Risk

Hippo has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Financial has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hippo beats Atlas Financial on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents. It provides care and protection for homeowners, as well as operates an integrated home protection platform. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anchor Group Management, Inc., engages in generating, underwriting, and servicing of commercial automobile insurance in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency paratransit, limousine, livery, and business autos. It distributes its insurance products through a network of independent retail agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

