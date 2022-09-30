Hive Dollar Price Hits $0.98 on Major Exchanges (HBD)

Hive Dollar (HBD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, Hive Dollar has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Hive Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00005063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive Dollar has a market cap of $27.10 million and $555,535.00 worth of Hive Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hive Dollar Profile

Hive Dollar was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Hive Dollar’s total supply is 27,554,734 coins. The official message board for Hive Dollar is medium.com/@hiveblocks. The official website for Hive Dollar is hive.io. Hive Dollar’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks.

Hive Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

