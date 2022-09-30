HNC COIN (HNC) Price Tops $0.0167

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 40.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 30th. One HNC COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HNC COIN has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. HNC COIN has a market cap of $1.40 million and $14,227.00 worth of HNC COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HNC COIN alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005108 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009205 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $152.22 or 0.00782465 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000378 BTC.

About HNC COIN

HNC COIN (CRYPTO:HNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. HNC COIN’s total supply is 83,579,284 coins. HNC COIN’s official Twitter account is @CoinHnc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HNC COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HNC COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HNC COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HNC COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HNC COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HNC COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.