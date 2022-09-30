HNP Capital LLC Acquires 591 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Nucor by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Nucor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Nucor by 3.5% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nucor Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $105.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.90 and its 200 day moving average is $131.89. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. Nucor’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 28.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

