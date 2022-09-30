HNP Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MPC opened at $98.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $114.35. The stock has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

