HNP Capital LLC Buys New Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,572,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,314,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $691.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $754.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $635.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $643.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $27.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total value of $3,364,120.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,905,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total value of $3,364,120.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,905,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,640 shares of company stock worth $34,832,158 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $746.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

