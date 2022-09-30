HNP Capital LLC Has $499,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 141.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Altria Group by 130.3% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 33.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 440,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 109,448 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 70,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 46,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $41.17 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

