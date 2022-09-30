HNP Capital LLC Invests $217,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,796,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,182,000 after purchasing an additional 468,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,107,220,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MA opened at $286.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $333.23 and its 200 day moving average is $339.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.69 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.