HNP Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,738,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,724,000 after buying an additional 140,074 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,724,000 after buying an additional 392,964 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,412,000 after buying an additional 176,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,849,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,051,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $233.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

