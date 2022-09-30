HNP Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 25,300 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,455,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,736,000 after acquiring an additional 101,906 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 53,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RF opened at $19.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

