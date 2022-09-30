HNP Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

HNP Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,665 shares of company stock worth $13,217,994. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $98.09 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $96.52 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

