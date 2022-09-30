Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

HMLP stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $308.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $9.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 46.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 398,791 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $1,503,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 550,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 123,972 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 125,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 106,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 85,666 shares in the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

