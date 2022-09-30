Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Höegh LNG Partners Price Performance
HMLP stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $308.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $9.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13.
Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 46.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Höegh LNG Partners
About Höegh LNG Partners
Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.
See Also
