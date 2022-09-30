Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLLY shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Holley to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Holley in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on Holley in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Holley Stock Performance

NYSE HLLY opened at $4.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $508.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69. Holley has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $14.68.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley

In other news, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 24,578 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $159,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $733,011.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas W. Tomlinson purchased 7,500 shares of Holley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 260,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,682,321.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLLY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Holley in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Holley in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Holley by 1,196.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Holley during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Holley by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

