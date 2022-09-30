Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.11.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLLY shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Holley to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Holley in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on Holley in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
Holley Stock Performance
NYSE HLLY opened at $4.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $508.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69. Holley has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $14.68.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLLY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Holley in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Holley in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Holley by 1,196.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Holley during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Holley by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period.
Holley Company Profile
Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Holley (HLLY)
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.