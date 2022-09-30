Homeros (HMR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $72,714.00

Homeros (HMR) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Homeros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Homeros has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Homeros has a market cap of $40.59 million and approximately $72,714.00 worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Homeros Coin Profile

Homeros was first traded on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com.

Homeros Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants.Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

