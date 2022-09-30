Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

HOOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a market cap of $79.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter worth $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth $47,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

