Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HUBG. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark started coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.44.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $71.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.89. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $89.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.10 and its 200 day moving average is $73.98.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 6.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hub Group news, COO Phillip D. Yeager bought 28,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $2,975,311.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,311.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hub Group news, COO Phillip D. Yeager acquired 28,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,311.61. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 28,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Yablon bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 174,900 shares of company stock worth $18,265,801 over the last 90 days. 3.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

