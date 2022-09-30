Human (HMT) Price Hits $0.0650 on Top Exchanges

Human (HMT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Human has a total market cap of $10.18 million and approximately $202,442.00 worth of Human was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Human has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. One Human coin can currently be purchased for $0.0650 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Human

Human’s genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Human’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,669,622 coins. Human’s official Twitter account is @human_protocol.

Buying and Selling Human

According to CryptoCompare, “The Human Protocol provides infrastructure for launching decentralized labor markets. HCAPTCHA, the flagship user of the Protocol, is already being used by Fortune 500 companies to block automated software from their websites while labeling data The Human Protocol plans to go live soon on the Ethereum Mainnet, and has introduced HMT, the EIP20-compatible token that will serve as the medium of exchange on its distributed marketplace. Telegram | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

