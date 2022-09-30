Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN opened at $13.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.48. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

