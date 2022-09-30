Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.18. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,438,000 after buying an additional 7,774,643 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,239,000 after buying an additional 5,592,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,566 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947,366 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

