HYCON Hits One Day Trading Volume of $15,579.00 (HYC)

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. HYCON has a market cap of $339,583.00 and $15,579.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HYCON Profile

HYCON was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,026,582,926 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HYCON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option.The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services.”

