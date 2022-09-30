i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives $32.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IIIV shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

IIIV stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $650.48 million, a PE ratio of -30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $30.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $80.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,922,000 after buying an additional 84,173 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 27.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,676,000 after purchasing an additional 315,358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after acquiring an additional 189,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 674,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

