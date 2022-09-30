ICHI Trading 5.4% Lower This Week (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. ICHI has a total market cap of $27.00 million and $537,934.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICHI has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for about $5.35 or 0.00026906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,906.34 or 1.00050340 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00057246 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010053 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00064225 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00081475 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI is a coin. It was first traded on November 13th, 2020. ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,043,593 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICHI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ICHI is the governance token of the ichi.org community and platform. The ICHI community has enabled many communities to govern their own in-house oneToken (ICHI stablecoin). ICHI decides the allowed oracles, collateral, investment strategies, etc in exchange for protocol governance rewards. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

